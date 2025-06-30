HomeTechHacker: Do You Really Need the Perfect Remote Anymore?

But today, the need for that one perfect remote is fading.





Technology has evolved, and many homes now manage their entertainment systems in entirely different ways.





Here’s why you might not need the ultimate remote anymore.





Streaming Changed Everything





Gone are the days when every device needed its own remote. Streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Google TV , and smart TVs have consolidated entertainment into a single platform.





Instead of switching inputs and controlling multiple boxes, most people just launch Netflix, Hulu, or YouTube from a single device.



Many of these devices come with small, simple remotes that control both the device and your TV’s power and volume. No need for a complicated universal remote.





Your Phone Is Now Your Remote



Smartphones have taken over many household functions, including controlling entertainment systems. Most streaming devices and smart TVs have apps that let you use your phone as a remote. Apps for Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV even let you type in search fields using your phone’s keyboard—something no traditional remote does well.









Streaming TV Plus, smart home hubs like Google Home and Alexa allow you to control your TV with simple voice commands. Instead of pressing buttons, you can just say, “Alexa, play The Office on Peacock.”

Voice Control Is the New Remote





Speaking of voice commands, many TVs and streaming devices now come with built-in voice control.





There’s Fire TV remote with Alexa, Roku remote with voice search, and Samsung smart TVs with Bixby where you can press a button and say what you want to watch.





This is often faster than scrolling through menus.





And if you have a smart speaker, you don’t even need the remote in hand. Just say the command, and your show starts playing.





Universal Remotes Aren’t What They Used to Be





For those who still love the idea of a universal remote, options like Logitech Harmony (once the gold standard) are disappearing from the market. Fewer companies are making them, and with most entertainment devices moving to apps and voice control, universal remotes just don’t feel as necessary.





So, What’s the Best Setup?





Instead of hunting for the perfect remote, many households now rely on a mix of:

A simple remote for power and volume control

Smartphone apps for advanced controls

A simple remote for power and volume control

Smartphone apps for advanced controls

Voice assistants to turn on the TV and launch shows



This setup works smoothly without the frustration of programming a universal remote.

Final Thoughts



The days of needing a single, all-powerful remote are behind us. With streaming services, smart home devices, and voice control, most people get by just fine without one. While there’s always a place for physical remotes, they’re no longer the only way to control our entertainment.





So, if you’ve ever spent hours searching for the perfect remote, it might be time to stop looking—because, for many, it’s no longer needed.





Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com, a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.









Universal remotes aimed to simplify things, but they often came with complex programming and still didn’t control everything flawlessly.