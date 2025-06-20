Kruckeberg wins statewide award for Outdoor Excellence



Kruckeberg Botanic Garden just brought home statewide honors! At the 2025 Washington Recreation & Park Association (WRPA) Conference, our garden earned the WRPA Spotlight Award for "Outdoor Spaces in populations less than 100,000."





This coveted award celebrates exemplary park design and community impact across Washington.



The judges singled out our new fully accessible elevated boardwalk, which now lets wheelchairs, strollers, and anyone who prefers gentler grades explore ¾ of the garden with ease.









This Spotlight Award may be Kruckeberg’s first statewide facility honor since the Trillium Heritage Award back in 2008, underscoring how far we’ve come in accessibility and visitor experience. The 2025 ceremony was staged during WRPA’s May banquet, where parks professionals from every corner of the state gathered to cheer on this year’s innovators.

Funded by Shoreline residents through the 2022 Parks Bond, the Kruckeberg Boardwalk weaves from the upper to the lower gardens without disturbing the trees we all love. This Spotlight Award may be Kruckeberg's first statewide facility honor since the Trillium Heritage Award back in 2008, underscoring how far we've come in accessibility and visitor experience. The 2025 ceremony was staged during WRPA's May banquet, where parks professionals from every corner of the state gathered to cheer on this year's innovators. Watch the Story Behind the Win

Check out Jacob Bilbo's short video, "Nature Without Barriers: The Kruckeberg Boardwalk Story," to see how this project came to life, from vision to community impact. Help Us Celebrate

Walk the Walk: Plan a visit and experience the boardwalk for yourself—open every Fri–Sun.

Fuel the future: Shop at our nursery on your next visit or make a gift today to help the Foundation power the 2025-2026 wave of accessibility projects at the Garden. Together we keep nature experiences open to all!

Special thanks to the Shoreline residents whose approval of the 2022 Parks Bond made this vision a reality; to Jacob Bilbo and the City’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services team for their stewardship; to our outstanding design-build partners, Mithun and Forma Construction; and to the entire KBGF family—staff, board, volunteers, and interns—whose passion, dedication, and teamwork brought this project to life.



