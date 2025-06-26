Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market July 20, 2025
Thursday, June 26, 2025
17171 Bothell Way NE).
Discover an incredible array of handmade treasures from talented local artists, artisans, and crafters — all created right here in Washington State.
From stunning jewelry and natural skincare products to gorgeous textiles, unique home décor, candles, handbags, clothing, ceramics, fine art and so much more, there’s something special waiting for everyone.
It’s a full day of shopping, exploring, and supporting local creativity — with many of your favorite returning vendors and exciting new finds.
Mark your calendar and get ready for the best shopping day of the summer.
We can’t wait to see you at the market!
