Author Nicholas Triolo speaks at Ridgecrest Pub July 12, 2025
Monday, June 30, 2025
Join Ridgecrest Books at Ridgecrest Pub, July 12, 2025 at 7pm to hear author Nicholas Triolo discuss his new book, The Way Around: A Field Guide to Getting Lost.
It was in Kathmandu that Triolo first encountered kora, a form of moving prayer in which pilgrims walk in circles around a sacred site or object--a kind of "ritualized remembering" birthed by place.
Unable to shake this initial encounter with circumambulation, he sets out here on three such extended walks.
Nicholas Triolo is a writer, filmmaker, photographer, activist, and long-distance trail runner. His writing and images have been featured in Orion, Outside, Terrain.org, and Trail Runner.
Ridgecrest Pub 520 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
