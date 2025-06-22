Seattle Philharmonic announces 2025-26 Season

Adam Stern conducting the Seattle Philharmonic Orchestra

SEATTLE PHILHARMONIC ANNOUNCES

"As is always the case with the Philharmonic's repertoire, audiences will have chances to hear everything from beloved masterpieces to a collection of works they couldn't hear 'live' in concert in any other orchestra's season," Stern enthuses.

"I can comfortably program everything from Baroque music to works virtually created yesterday, knowing that the orchestra will shine in anything they perform."









The season:



CONCERT ONE



"Joie de vivre, gaiety, brilliance": Shostakovich's Ninth

October 25, 2025 • 2:00pm • Benaroya Hall

COPLAND An Outdoor Overture

PRASTITI Ákri (U. S. premiere)

STERN Two Illusions (Seattle premiere)

MATTHEW LASLO, soloist

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 9 in E-flat, Op. 70 plus...a special Halloween treat: music from classic horror fIlms!



Our season opener will conclude with a suite of music from classic horror films from the 40s and 50s, as well as magician/illusionist Matthew Laslo sharing his wizardry accompanied by music specially written and arranged for him by Music Director Adam Stern.









• • •



CONCERT TWO



"The master of all masters": Handel's Water Music

January 31, 2026 • 2:00 p.m. • Benaroya Hall



GIPPS Symphony No. 1 (U. S. premiere)

DEMESSIEUX Poéme for Organ and Orchestra, Op.9

JOSEPH ADAM, soloist

• • •



CONCERT THREE



"In such a night as this": Nocturnes



MOZART Eine kleine Nachtmusik

LILI BOULANGER Nocturne for Cello and Orchestra

NADIA BOULANGER Three Pieces for Cello and Orchestra

SOOHYUN JUHN, soloist

VON SUPPÉ Overture, Poet and Peasant

DEBUSSY Morceau

Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun



Berceuse héroïque



• • •



CONCERT FOUR



"The gentle fragrance of love": Mahler's Rückert-Lieder



BUETTI Restless Winds • Sforza! • Meet the Instruments: Fanfare

MAHLER Rückert-Lieder

STACEY MASTRIAN, soloist

For further information on concerts and ticket availability, please go to



These resplendent symphonic canvases will share the bill with three short works by Nicole Buetti — one for strings, one for winds and brass, and one for the entire orchestra spotlighting the percussion. Soprano Stacey Mastrian makes a welcome return engagement to our stage in the most exquisite and intimate of Gustav Mahler's song cycles, the achingly beautiful Rückert-Lieder., please go to seattlephil.org





