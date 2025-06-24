Shoreline College receives $697,300 grant to launch Veteran Success Through Education program

Shoreline College

Photo by Jared Solano

Shoreline College (Shoreline) has been awarded a $697,300 grant through the Supporting Student Veterans and Their Families initiative, funded by the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy.

“This is an opportunity to serve veterans who may be navigating the complexities of higher education without access to, or who have exceeded traditional VA benefits,” said Derek Levy, Dean of Student Support & Success at Shoreline.

“We’re excited to expand the services and supports we can offer to our veteran student community, both current and prospective, providing access and wraparound support in collaboration with Operation Military Family through the support of the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy.”









Funding from the grant will enable Shoreline to assist with tuition, incidental expenses, and housing assistance for eligible students based on need. Participants will also have full access to Shoreline’s robust student support services, including dedicated Veterans services and academic advising.



“Through the Veteran Success Through Education program, we are honored to support those who have served our country, especially veterans from historically underserved communities, by providing the resources, guidance, and community they need to thrive in their academic and personal journeys,” said Ryan Aiello, Shoreline’s Vice President of Student Affairs.

The grant builds on Shoreline’s growing efforts to provide inclusive, equitable access to education and serves as a bridge for those who may be seeking a new path after military service.



Joshua Salois, Program Specialist II who works primarily with Shoreline’s Veterans population, had this to say about the grant. "I’m excited for us to have the opportunity to support even more student Veterans and family members; especially folks coming from marginalized and often vulnerable populations. "Even something seemingly small, like getting a professional certificate, can be so empowering and transformative, so for our program to have more ability to give that chance to those who may not have otherwise had it is just really amazing.”

As a pilot program, Veteran Success Through Education will run through June 2027 with the potential to inform and expand future support for veteran students across King County.





