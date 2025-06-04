4th of July in Kenmore at Log Boom Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Festivities begin at 7:30pm, with the fireworks show lighting up the sky at 10pm.





Getting there is easy:

Free shuttle service runs from the Kenmore Park & Ride to Log Boom Park starting at 6pm through the end of the event.

ADA-accessible shuttles are available; please note, no onsite ADA parking is available.

Limited overflow parking is available at The Vine Church (shuttle does not stop there).

Expect street closures on Bothell Way NE and 61st Ave NE beginning at 3pm.

Limited parking is available on the north side of NE 175th St.

No parking or drop-offs along Bothell Way NE.

Thank you to



Thank you to Frank Lumber for sponsoring this community event. Find full event details and updates here



With the 4th of July approaching, here is a reminder that per Kenmore Municipal Code 8.10, all fireworks are illegal in Kenmore.





Because of the high volume of police calls on the 4th of July, please report fireworks disturbances to the non-emergency line (206-296-3311) and be patient with responses. Celebrate safely!









