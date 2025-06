Cedar waxwing

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler





Say hey, good lookin', what you got cookin’?

How's about cookin' somethin' up with me?

Hey, sweet baby, don't you think maybe,

We could find us a brand new recipe?









(My, my, he's one hunky dude! Sky courtesy of Photoshop, waxwing courtesy of Nature:)





--Gloria Z. Nagler