CORRECTION: Presentation on Antarctica is on Saturday June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Jo Moore presentation June 28, 2025

On Saturday June 28, 2025 at 7pm, in the sanctuary at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, longtime congregation member Jo Moore will present “Antarctic Journey and Beyond,” featuring some spectacular slides from her recent travels to Antarctica and the fjords of southern Chile.

Yesterday's article listed the presentation date as June 21.

Tickets include drinks and snacks, and are $25 at Eventbrite until Thursday, and at the door on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit Shoreline UU Church, which is at 14727 1st Avenue NE.



