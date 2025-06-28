Business Spotlight: Nixi City Play + Cafe: A Place for Families to Feel at Home
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Nixi City Play + Cafe: A Place for Families to Feel at Home
Where kids play, grown-ups recharge, and community comes together.
Nestled in the heart of Richmond Beach, Nixi City Play + Cafe brings a refreshing new concept to Shoreline, one that understands both the energy of toddlers and the need for great coffee.
This beautiful, thoughtfully designed space isn’t just a playroom; it’s a haven for families, filled with enriching, Montessori-inspired activities for little ones and top-notch food and drinks for their grown-ups. Whether you’re a parent, caregiver, or curious kid, Nixi City is built for you.
Q&A With Nixi City
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
What inspired me to start Nixi City was the noticeable lack of spaces in North Seattle that truly catered to both young children and their caregivers. As a new parent, I found it difficult to find places that offered enriching play experiences for little ones, especially spaces inspired by Montessori principles and even harder to find ones that also served great coffee and quality food.
I wanted to create a place where families could feel welcome, where children could engage in thoughtful, developmentally appropriate play, and where parents could enjoy a moment of connection and a truly good drink. Nixi City was born out of that vision: a space built for both kids and grown-ups, rooted in community, care, and quality.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
What we love most about Shoreline is how easy and stress-free it is to get around. There’s virtually no traffic compared to the rest of the Seattle area, and free parking is abundant which makes it so much easier for families to get out and enjoy the community without added hassle.
We also appreciate how clean and well-kept the city feels. Whether you're visiting a park, running errands, or exploring local businesses, Shoreline consistently feels welcoming and cared for. It’s a great environment for raising a family and building a small business rooted in community.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
At Nixi City, customer service is at the heart of everything we do. As a small, family-owned business, we have the flexibility to respond personally to every customer concern and go above and beyond to make things right. We’re not bound by rigid corporate policies, which allows us to provide a more thoughtful, human approach to service that larger chains simply can’t match.
What truly sets us apart is our commitment to creating the best possible experience for families. From maintaining an exceptionally clean space to serving only organic ingredients in our drinks and snacks, we take pride in every detail. We believe that great service means anticipating needs, creating a warm and welcoming environment, and always treating our guests with care and respect.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
Starting a business in Shoreline can be rewarding, but it’s important to go in with your eyes wide open. The permitting process is lengthy and the city holds businesses to strict energy and building code standards. If your project involves construction or tenant improvements, plan for at least 6–12 months before you can open your doors. Make sure to negotiate favorable lease terms that account for this delay, and don’t assume anything will move quickly.
One of the biggest lessons we’ve learned is to be extremely cautious when hiring contractors. Do your research, get references, and never pay upfront. General contractors often charge hefty fees for project management without adding much value, so if you can manage subcontractors yourself, it can save time and money. Most importantly, stay persistent, it’s a tough path, but with the right prep and mindset, you can make it work.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
We’re also thrilled to announce our official opening party on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 10–11:30 AM! Join us for a live concert, open play, and fun surprises at the door. It’s a family-friendly event you won’t want to miss. Tickets are available now at www.nixi.city.
Q: What does the name Nixi City mean?
The name Nixi comes from ancient Rome, the di Nixi were mythological goddesses who watched over women in childbirth. They represented support, transformation, and community everything I craved as a new mom and everything I hope Nixi City brings to other families.
I also loved the connection to Italy, where my husband is from, and how Nixi is short, playful, and easy for kids to say.
A New Type of Play Space
At Nixi City, it’s not just about playtime, it’s about community time. It’s a space that values curiosity, clean design, and quality moments for the whole family. Whether you stop by for a coffee and a climb or attend one of their family events, you’ll leave feeling a little more connected and cared for.
1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
(206) 798-6808
www.nixi.city
