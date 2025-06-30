If Toby could read, he would agree

Photo by Seattle Poppy



Toby and his human went walking and found this on NE 152nd by Paramount Open Space.





The water dish is full. The sign says:





Please keep your pets safe, and secure on a leash or yard.

PLEASE No RAT Poison!





Recently seen on THIS Block:

Raccoon Momma with 4 adorable kids

Coyotes

Bobcat

Squirrels

Rabbits

BIRDS! Mallards, Steller Jays, crows, hummingbirds, robins, and songbirds galore - bald eagles, eagles, Red-Tail hawks, owls

Thank you!

Love, the Critters







