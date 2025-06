The King County Sheriff's Office warns that there’s a new scam making the rounds—text messages claiming you owe money for a traffic ticket, complete with a suspicious link to “pay now.”

Spoiler alert: it’s fake.





This is not how traffic tickets are issued. Legitimate agencies do not send payment demands through random texts.







Don’t click the link

Don’t enter personal info

Do roll your eyes and delete it When in doubt, check directly with your local court or law enforcement agency.



Stay safe and scam-smart out there—because the only thing worse than a real ticket is a fake one trying to steal your identity.