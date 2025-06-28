Shoreline protests continue on Sundays - Good Trouble Lives On event on July 17









Everyday Activists is collaborating with Indivisible Shoreline WA for this local observance of the Nationwide Day of Action, Thursday, July 17, the fifth anniversary of Lewis's death.The event will be held at The Park at Town Center (Aurora Ave N and N 175th St, in front of Shoreline City Hall), 4:30-6pm. A short 15-minute rally will be followed by a march and/or sign-waving. More details to come and you can register here The day both honors his legacy and brings together folks who want to speak up and help change the direction the country is headed for the better. He spoke often of "good trouble," including on the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, where he sealed his legacy with these words:

New reasons to stand out and stand up present themselves every day to those joining Everyday Activists' regular sign-wavings most Sundays at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line. The next event is this Sunday, 1-2pm.The group will again be collecting shelf-stable food and toiletries for a local pantry. Donations are welcome but not required (no open packages, please).An information table will also be set up for representatives of Wallingford Indivisible who will be there to talk about some of the group's projects. Feel free to stop by the table to say hello and learn about more ways to help change the political climate.Bring a sign (please keep it "family-friendly") or just yourself and let your voice be heard!Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis helped organize the historic 1963 March on Washington and led the first of three marches from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., in 1965 known as "Bloody Sunday."The non-violent marchers, including children, were attacked and beaten by police and others as they tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The severely injured included the future congressman, who suffered a skull fracture. The incident shocked the nation and ultimately helped lead to the Voting Rights Act.