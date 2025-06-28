Camp of all Trades for 11-15 year olds

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Join the Camp of All Trades for a summer full of diverse activities, featuring a weekly rotating theme.

Enjoy learning new games, engaging in art projects, and exploring the natural world in your neighborhood!


CURRENT OPENINGS:
  • Camp of All Trades - Engineering Week (7/29-8/1)
  • Camp of All Trades - Fantasy Week (7/15-7/18)
  • Camp of All Trades - Games Week (7/22-7/25)
  • Camp of All Trades - Nature Exploration (7/8-7/11)
  • Camp of All Trades - Nature Exploration pt. 2 (8/12-8/15)
Questions? email landerson@shorelinewa.gov

Register here or go to this webpage


