Camp of all Trades for 11-15 year olds
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Enjoy learning new games, engaging in art projects, and exploring the natural world in your neighborhood!
- Tuesday-Friday 9am-2pm
- Meridian Elementary, 17077 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
- Ages 11-15
- Cost per 1 week session: resident $187 / non-resident $224
CURRENT OPENINGS:
- Camp of All Trades - Engineering Week (7/29-8/1)
- Camp of All Trades - Fantasy Week (7/15-7/18)
- Camp of All Trades - Games Week (7/22-7/25)
- Camp of All Trades - Nature Exploration (7/8-7/11)
- Camp of All Trades - Nature Exploration pt. 2 (8/12-8/15)
Questions? email landerson@shorelinewa.gov
Register here or go to this webpage
