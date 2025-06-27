Burly Burr knife sharpening at Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Get your knives sharpened at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Dull knives ruining your tomato game? Bring 'em to the Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday, June 28, 2025!



Burly Burr will be onsite sharpening knives like a pro so you can slice, dice, and julienne your way through peak produce season with ease. ✨





Why sharpen? 🔪 A sharp knife is actually safer — less slipping, more slicing 🍅 Glide through ripe tomatoes without the squish 🥕 Prep veggies like a champ (your stir-fry will thank you)









John from Burly Burr will have your blades ready for action in no time. Check out his pricing and services here 👉 burlyburr.com

P.S. He’ll be back in August for your mid-season touch-ups! @burlyburr_sharpening



The farmers market is held from 10am to 2pm at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora.







