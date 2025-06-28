Pride Day at Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday, June 30, 2025
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Play Queer Icon Bingo — win a FREE tote bag
Grab free resources
Connect with @qlawfoundation & @shorelinehistoricalmuseum , our awesome community partners
Or just come by and say hi!
Let’s wrap up Pride Month with joy, connection, and celebration.
It’s the final market of June — don’t miss it! See you Saturday Shoreline, and Shoreline-area friends!
Thank you to @shorelinewagov for asking the SFM to host Pride for the 3rd year in a row
This is YOUR market!
The Market is held at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora from 10am to 2pm every Saturday.
The Market is held at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora from 10am to 2pm every Saturday.
0 comments:
Post a Comment