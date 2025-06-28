Pride Day at Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday, June 30, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday is your last chance to visit the Pride Lounge at the market!

Play Queer Icon Bingo — win a FREE tote bag
Grab free resources 
Connect with @qlawfoundation & @shorelinehistoricalmuseum , our awesome community partners 
Or just come by and say hi!

Let’s wrap up Pride Month with joy, connection, and celebration. 

It’s the final market of June — don’t miss it! See you Saturday Shoreline, and Shoreline-area friends!

Thank you to @shorelinewagov for asking the SFM to host Pride for the 3rd year in a row

  This is YOUR market!

The Market is held at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora from 10am to 2pm every Saturday.


