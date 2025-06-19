Everyday Activists sign-waving continues Sunday in Shoreline

Make your voice heard –

Everyday Activists Sign-waving continues SundayJoin friends, neighbors, and strangers to tell the government "hands off," "no kings," or whatever's most important to you at the next “Social Justice Sundays” Sign-Waving event.Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, sign-wavings are planned for Sunday, June 22 and June 29, 2025 from 1pm to 2pm, corner of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, near Costco.Bring a sign or just yourself! Shelf-stable food donations will be collected for Hopelink. Additional events are planned for July.