Everyday Activists sign-waving continues Sunday in Shoreline
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Join friends, neighbors, and strangers to tell the government "hands off," "no kings," or whatever's most important to you at the next “Social Justice Sundays” Sign-Waving event.
Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, sign-wavings are planned for Sunday, June 22 and June 29, 2025 from 1pm to 2pm, corner of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, near Costco.
Bring a sign or just yourself! Shelf-stable food donations will be collected for Hopelink. Additional events are planned for July.
