Everyday Activists sign-waving continues Sunday in Shoreline

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Make your voice heard –
Everyday Activists Sign-waving continues Sunday

Join friends, neighbors, and strangers to tell the government "hands off," "no kings," or whatever's most important to you at the next “Social Justice Sundays” Sign-Waving event.

Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, sign-wavings are planned for Sunday, June 22 and June 29, 2025 from 1pm to 2pm, corner of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, near Costco.

Bring a sign or just yourself! Shelf-stable food donations will be collected for Hopelink. Additional events are planned for July.


Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  