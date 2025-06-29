Join Aquarium staff for free public programming on the Seattle waterfront this summer

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Join Aquarium staff for free public programming on the waterfront this summer! 

These drop-in programs will explore art, science, self-reflection and connection. 

We’ll gather on Pier 62 (just north of the Aquarium’s Pier 60 building) and on the Ocean Pavilion rooftop.

Activities include
SEA and create: Create art with your community while basking in the gorgeous view of the Seattle waterfront, all while learning more about our local marine ecosystem.
Plankton pals: Get hands-on with the invisible world of plankton! Collect samples and take a closer look using microscopes.
Rooftop reflections: Slow down and connect with nature on the Ocean Pavilion's rooftop. Learn more about native plants and come see what’s growing on!
Beach Naturalist shore stroll: Drop-in to the Aquarium’s Beach Naturalist program when volunteers are stationed at the Olympic Sculpture Park Pocket Beach!



Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  