Join Aquarium staff for free public programming on the Seattle waterfront this summer

Join Aquarium staff for free public programming on the waterfront this summer!





These drop-in programs will explore art, science, self-reflection and connection.





We’ll gather on Pier 62 (just north of the Aquarium’s Pier 60 building) and on the Ocean Pavilion rooftop.













Activities include: Create art with your community while basking in the gorgeous view of the Seattle waterfront, all while learning more about our local marine ecosystem.Get hands-on with the invisible world of plankton! Collect samples and take a closer look using microscopes.: Slow down and connect with nature on the Ocean Pavilion's rooftop. Learn more about native plants and come see what’s growing on!: Drop-in to the Aquarium’s Beach Naturalist program when volunteers are stationed at the Olympic Sculpture Park Pocket Beach!