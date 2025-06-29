Join Aquarium staff for free public programming on the Seattle waterfront this summer
Sunday, June 29, 2025
These drop-in programs will explore art, science, self-reflection and connection.
We’ll gather on Pier 62 (just north of the Aquarium’s Pier 60 building) and on the Ocean Pavilion rooftop.
Activities include
SEA and create: Create art with your community while basking in the gorgeous view of the Seattle waterfront, all while learning more about our local marine ecosystem.
Plankton pals: Get hands-on with the invisible world of plankton! Collect samples and take a closer look using microscopes.
Rooftop reflections: Slow down and connect with nature on the Ocean Pavilion's rooftop. Learn more about native plants and come see what’s growing on!
Beach Naturalist shore stroll: Drop-in to the Aquarium’s Beach Naturalist program when volunteers are stationed at the Olympic Sculpture Park Pocket Beach!
0 comments:
Post a Comment