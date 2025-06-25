State of the City Breakfast celebrated Shoreline's 30th year as a city
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
At Shoreline's annual State of the City Breakfast, on Thursday, June 12, 2025 in the Council Chamber at City Hall, Mayor Chris Roberts presented the history of Shoreline as prepared by the Shoreline Historical Museum and honored previous and current city council members and elected officials.
The presentation was recorded and can be seen here: Mayor's presentation at Shoreline State of the City Breakfast
|(L-R) County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, former Mayor Keith McGlashan, former city councilmember Susan Chang
County councilmember Rod Dembowski shared photos from the event.
|(L-R) Rod with former Mayors Shari Winstead and
Cindy Ryu (current 32nd District representative)
|(L-R) Rod with 32nd District Representative Lauren Davis and MLT Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto
The State of the City Breakfast is held annually.
0 comments:
Post a Comment