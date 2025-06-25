State of the City Breakfast celebrated Shoreline's 30th year as a city

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Current and past Shoreline city councilmembers
Front row - current council - from left: John Ramsdell, Eben Pobee, Keith Scully, Mayor Chris Roberts, Deputy Mayor Laura Mork, Annette Ademasu, Betsy Robertson
Second row - From left: Jan Hansen on behalf of the late Mayor Ron Hansen, Cheryl Lee, Cindy Ryu, Janet Way, Shari Winstead, Susan Chang
Back row - from left: Terry Scott, Jesse Salomon, Keith McGlashan, Rich Gustafson 

At Shoreline's annual State of the City Breakfast, on Thursday, June 12, 2025 in the Council Chamber at City Hall, Mayor Chris Roberts presented the history of Shoreline as prepared by the Shoreline Historical Museum and honored previous and current city council members and elected officials.

The presentation was recorded and can be seen here: Mayor's presentation at Shoreline State of the City Breakfast

(L-R) County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, former Mayor Keith McGlashan, former city councilmember Susan Chang

County councilmember Rod Dembowski shared photos from the event.

(L-R) Rod with former Mayors Shari Winstead and
Cindy Ryu (current 32nd District representative) 

(L-R) Rod with 32nd District Representative Lauren Davis and MLT Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto

The State of the City Breakfast is held annually.


Posted by DKH at 1:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  