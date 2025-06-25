Letter to the Editor: School levies help fill gaps created by insufficient state and federal funding





For those dissatisfied with their public school experience, it is woefully misguided to believe that less money for adequate staffing and resources is the answer. Exploring alternative options may work for some, but not everyone in our community has the privilege or means to homeschool or pay for private education. Additionally, private schools are not legally required to meet the individual education needs of all students.



To achieve high educational standards and ensure that every child has access to safe, well-equipped classrooms and qualified teachers and staff, we must make significant funding investments in our schools. If you also believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity for a quality education, then vote YES for SSD No. 412 Proposition No. 1 by August 5th!



Michelle Harris



Shoreline







