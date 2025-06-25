Letter to the Editor: School levies help fill gaps created by insufficient state and federal funding
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Some may argue that public schools need to "live within their means" or manage their budgets more effectively, suggesting that waste and mismanagement are to blame for their financial struggles. If there were any evidence supporting this, one of the numerous routine third-party external audits would have found it.
What we do know is that utilities and insurance costs have skyrocketed, and while legally required to operate a school, they are severely underfunded.
Funding shortfalls are a statewide issue. When basic requirements are combined with special education and transportation needs, the funding shortfall for SSD is $10 million. Like families, school districts have bills to pay and operational costs to cover, which is why levy dollars are heavily relied upon. They can help cover these basic funding needs and help fill gaps created by insufficient state and federal funding.
There is significant evidence that, since the COVID-19 pandemic, students need more, not less, access to qualified school staff; yet, staffing is the last area available for reduction within the SSD budget.
To achieve high educational standards and ensure that every child has access to safe, well-equipped classrooms and qualified teachers and staff, we must make significant funding investments in our schools. If you also believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity for a quality education, then vote YES for SSD No. 412 Proposition No. 1 by August 5th!
Michelle Harris
For those dissatisfied with their public school experience, it is woefully misguided to believe that less money for adequate staffing and resources is the answer. Exploring alternative options may work for some, but not everyone in our community has the privilege or means to homeschool or pay for private education. Additionally, private schools are not legally required to meet the individual education needs of all students.
Shoreline
