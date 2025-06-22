League of Women Voters elects new officers and honors ‘Legends’

Incoming 2025-26 board members: (from left) Wendy Colbert, Adrienne Fraley, Jeanne Crevier, Micke Fellows, Carolyn Miller, Laurie Schreiber, Erin Carr, Cathy Liu Scott, Brenda Mann Harrison

Legends of the League: Cathy Liu Scott, President (left),

presents the Legends of the League award to Jody Trautwein





She orchestrated in-person candidate forums that ensured nonpartisan standards, and she continues to lead a legislative issues discussion group that follows notable bills through the state legislature.



Bob Creamer was recognized for supporting League events for many years. He co-led an effort to reform the Everett Council by creating districts to allow greater representation. Although Creamer has moved out of Snohomish County, his ‘can-do’ attitude serves as a reminder of what dedication and enthusiasm can accomplish.



The annual meeting included a review of 2024-2025 accomplishments, including a significant increase in membership. With 240 members, the Snohomish County League is the third largest in Washington.



Advocacy efforts in the coming year will focus on empowering voters and defending democracy, responsible forest management, and furthering a seven-year effort to pass a constitutional amendment to change the redistricting process in Washington. Details will be available in the LWVSC annual report published in September.







The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, the same year women won the vote. For 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.





In 1976, the League sponsored the first televised presidential debates, winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Journalism. We sponsored televised Presidential debates throughout the 80’s, focusing on nonpartisan issues with a main goal of informing voters.





LWVSC has been upholding that tradition in Snohomish County by sponsoring forums for local and state offices. Since our organization neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties, we can provide a thoughtful environment that allows voters to make their own informed choices.







LWVSC announces 2025-26 Board and Legend of the League Award Recipients at Annual MeetingThe League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) met on May 31, 2025 at Everett Station to elect new officers and honor member accomplishments.Outgoing President Cathy Liu Scott passed the gavel to incoming President Adrienne Fraley and welcomed Brenda Mann Harrison as President Elect.Michelle (Micke) Fellows was elected as First Vice President, Wendy Colbert as Secretary, and Erin Carr, Jeanne Crevier, Laurie Schreiber, and Carolyn Miller as Directors.Carol McMahon, Lynn Lichtenberg, and Vicki Roberts-Gassler were elected to the nominating committee.This annual award honors current or past Snohomish County League members for “long, significant and influential service” to the League and community.served as the Voter Services Committee chair for many years, and when she retired, it took several people to fill her shoes. Trautwein was instrumental in arranging voter registration events throughout Snohomish County and growing partnerships with other community organizations.