Travels with Charlie: "Wow! I Know a Celebrity at the Concert"

Outdoor concert at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

We headed to one of our favorite neighborhood parks for Charlie’s 1st outdoor concert. It was part of the 2025 Arts in the Parks series at Pfingst Animal Acres Park sponsored by ShoreLake Arts.





Arriving early gave us enough time to check out the sniffs along our usual paths. However, soon there was a multitude of new attractions as folks settled in for some music and sunsetting in the evening.





Stephanie Anne Johnson pouring Energy into her song… (That trailer stage is impressive the way it folds up for transport. Check it out.)







During a lull we wandered around the park. When I hear "Is that Charlie?" Yep I answered … "Wow! I know a celebrity at the concert," one of Charlie's fans replied. Four other folks recognized him from the Travels with Charlie stories.





Making a couple new Friends.







Near the end of the concert, an old park friend, Shilo, came and hung out. I got them to "Pose" as we left.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder









What a great evening. Thanks everyone for putting this Concert together.