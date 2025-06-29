Heroes needed on July 12, 2025 at the Richmond Beach Community Blood Drive

By Tom Petersen









Think about how we often spend an hour: scrolling through our phones, catching up on a show… it goes by in a flash. But for local patients in need, one hour can mean the world.



In just one hour, you can donate a pint of blood and that simple act could save a life.



If you're We’re still looking for 25 generous donors to roll up their sleeves and donate blood on July 12, 2025 at the Richmond Beach Community Drive —and we’re calling on you to help make a life-saving impact.Think about how we often spend an hour: scrolling through our phones, catching up on a show… it goes by in a flash. But for local patients in need, one hour can mean the world.In just one hour, you can donate a pint of blood and that simple act could save a life.If you're eligible , will you commit to donating on July 12? To sign up, visit www.bloodworksnw.org , or click this link or call 1-800-398-7888.





If July 12 doesn't work for you, find your time and date at one of the many other mobile drives in the area, or visit one of the donor centers.



Bloodworks NW needs 1,000 people to step up every day to keep our community’s blood supply stable.





Summer activities like travel, visiting guests, and fun in the sun sometimes prevent would-be donors from donating blood, and our inventory struggles throughout the season. But our community’s need for blood is constant, no matter the weather.









