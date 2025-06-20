International Day of Yoga event at Shoreline College

Friday, June 20, 2025

Shoreline College and the Consulate General of India, Seattle, invite you to participate in an International Day of Yoga event!

Join us for a free yoga class, refreshments, a henna booth, and more!

  • WHEN: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 11:00am – 12:30pm
  • WHERE: Shoreline College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
    • PUB, 9000 building, room 9215, Main Dining Room
  • NEW yoga mat will be provided for each registered participant. Please bring your own water bottle.
  • RSVP to this event as space is limited!
The International Day of Yoga is recognized by the United Nations and is celebrated around the world.

In 2014, India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, in his United Nation’s address, suggested an annual Day of Yoga on June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. The goal was to recognize and celebrate yoga as an instrument to global health, harmony and peace.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed around the world on June 21, 2015. 

35,985 people, including Prime Minister Modi and dignitaries from 84 nations, performed 21 asana (yoga postures) for 35 minutes at Rajpath in New Delhi, becoming the largest yoga class ever held.


