Author event at Third Place Books June 26, 2025: Seattle in the Great Depression

Captured from Great Depression-era Seattle newspapers, this narrative history of the city's business, labor, and political life traces a turbulent decade that scarred a generation and defined years of policy and culture.﻿Underlying themes include the idea that the Depression was an economic consequence of World War I, intensified by reckless lending and restrictions on trade; that the New Deal helped people get through the Depression but could not end it; that the radical left made big gains in the 1930s but was ultimately rejected; and that, after the war, private economy revived but was not fundamentally altered.