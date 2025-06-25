Author event at Third Place Books June 26, 2025: Seattle in the Great Depression

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Bruce A. Ramsey
Seattle in the Great Depression

Thursday 6/26 at 7pm, 
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park


Captured from Great Depression-era Seattle newspapers, this narrative history of the city's business, labor, and political life traces a turbulent decade that scarred a generation and defined years of policy and culture.

﻿Underlying themes include the idea that the Depression was an economic consequence of World War I, intensified by reckless lending and restrictions on trade; that the New Deal helped people get through the Depression but could not end it; that the radical left made big gains in the 1930s but was ultimately rejected; and that, after the war, private economy revived but was not fundamentally altered.

