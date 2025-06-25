Author event at Third Place Books June 26, 2025: Seattle in the Great Depression
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Bruce A. Ramsey
Thursday 6/26 at 7pm,
Captured from Great Depression-era Seattle newspapers, this narrative history of the city's business, labor, and political life traces a turbulent decade that scarred a generation and defined years of policy and culture.
Underlying themes include the idea that the Depression was an economic consequence of World War I, intensified by reckless lending and restrictions on trade; that the New Deal helped people get through the Depression but could not end it; that the radical left made big gains in the 1930s but was ultimately rejected; and that, after the war, private economy revived but was not fundamentally altered.
RSVP here
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park
