A Rose is a Rose is a Rose
Sunday, June 22, 2025
--Gertrude Stein
The sentence "Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose" was written by Gertrude Stein as part of the 1913 poem "Sacred Emily," which appeared in the 1922 book Geography and Plays. In that poem, the first "Rose" is the name of a person.
Stein later used variations on the sentence in other writings, and the shortened form "A rose is a rose is a rose" is among her most famous quotations, often interpreted as meaning[1] "things are what they are"
--Wikipedia
