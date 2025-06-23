Regular protest resumes at Shoreline-Edmonds border Sunday

Monday, June 23, 2025


About 50 people resumed their vigil on Sunday June 22, 2025 at the Shoreline - Edmonds border to call attention to the works of the Trump administration.


Participants choose and often make their own signs, reflecting the issue they are most concerned about.


This week, after President Trump joined Israeli leaders in attacks on Iran, personally directing the American military to bomb three sites in Iran supposed to be nuclear facilities, many of the signs said "No WAR"


Another protest at this location is scheduled for Sunday, June 29. A large protest is planned for July 4th.

--Photos by Pam Cross


