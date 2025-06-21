Abby Wall of Shoreline earns degree at George Fox University

Saturday, June 21, 2025

NEWBERG, ORE. (June 2025) - Abby Wall of Shoreline was among the undergraduate, accelerated online degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University inn Oregon at its spring graduation ceremony in May of 2025. 

Wall earned a bachelor of science in nursing.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University." 

More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, accelerated online degree programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 15 masters and doctoral degrees.


