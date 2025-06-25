WSDOT to begin culvert replacement on Ballinger Way June 30, 2025

WSDOT culvert project

Closure details



Construction will happen up to seven days a week, with traffic control primarily occurring between 9pm and 5am.





Crews will perform site work and utility upgrades before installing the new culvert beneath SR 104, which will require extended road closures.



The following closures are planned during different stages of the project:

Overnight, single-lane closures on SR 104, 35th Ave NE and NE 185th St with flaggers alternating traffic in each direction.

A five-day closure along NE 185th St.

At least one overnight closure along 35th Ave NE near SR 104.

A 35-day closure along SR 104/Ballinger Way.

The dates for each extended closure have not been finalized, although the 35-day closure on SR 104/Ballinger Way is tentatively planned to start in early September.



What to expect



Signed detour routes will guide vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians around the road closures. Local access will be permitted during construction, although people will not be able to cross through the work zones.



King County Metro will relocate bus stops along SR 104/Ballinger Way during construction.



Johansen Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the $8.71 million project that, weather permitting, is expected to finish this fall. This work advances WSDOT’s efforts to comply with a U.S. District Court ruling requiring the agency to remove barriers to fish passage beneath state highways.









