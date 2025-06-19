Annual Parking Lot Sale at Tabernacle Baptist Church June 21, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025


It's our 17th (Almost) Annual Parking Lot Sale at Tabernacle Baptist Church (16508 8th Ave NE, Shoreline) 8am-2pm, Saturday June 21, 2025.


We fill our Parking Lot with neighbors and vendors from around Shoreline with both new and used items to sell. 

Toys, Clothes, Books, Games, Tools, Crafts, Household items, baby things, movies, Fishing Gear and Much More! You name it, you'll probably find it here! 


We give out FREE Hot dogs and lemonade throughout the day!

--Photos from Tabernacle Baptist Church


Posted by DKH at 4:13 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  