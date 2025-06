Annual Parking Lot Sale at Tabernacle Baptist Church June 21, 2025

It's our 17th (Almost) Annual Parking Lot Sale at Tabernacle Baptist Church ( It's our 17th (Almost) Annual Parking Lot Sale at Tabernacle Baptist Church ( 16508 8th Ave NE, Shoreline ) 8am-2pm, Saturday June 21, 2025.







We fill our Parking Lot with neighbors and vendors from around Shoreline with both new and used items to sell. We fill our Parking Lot with neighbors and vendors from around Shoreline with both new and used items to sell.





Toys, Clothes, Books, Games, Tools, Crafts, Household items, baby things, movies, Fishing Gear and Much More! You name it, you'll probably find it here!







We give out FREE Hot dogs and lemonade throughout the day! We give out FREE Hot dogs and lemonade throughout the day!



--Photos from Tabernacle Baptist Church