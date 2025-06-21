Local Student named to Pacific University Dean's List

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (June 2025) - A north Seattle student has been named to the Spring 2025 Dean's List at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. 

The Dean's List recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Seattle, Washington

Camden Wyatt

Pacific serves its communities through campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, and Eugene; healthcare clinics throughout the Portland area and through 34,000 alumni pursuing lives of purpose globally.


