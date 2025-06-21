Local Student named to Pacific University Dean's List

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon FOREST GROVE, Ore. (June 2025) - A north Seattle student has been named to the Spring 2025 Dean's List at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. FOREST GROVE, Ore. (June 2025) - A north Seattle student has been named to the Spring 2025 Dean's List at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.





The Dean's List recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.









HOMETOWN, STATE; NAMEPacific serves its communities through campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, and Eugene; healthcare clinics throughout the Portland area and through 34,000 alumni pursuing lives of purpose globally.