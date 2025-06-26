Local resident graduates from Southwestern College

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Southwestern College, Winfield Kansas
WINFIELD, Kan. (June 25, 2025) - Southwestern College held Commencement exercises Sunday, May 4, 2025 in Winfield. 

The ceremony was preceded by receptions for graduates and their families.

Area graduates include:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S) 

Seattle, WA

Gannon Dow, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration

Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas. The college continues to be affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.


