Local resident graduates from Southwestern College
Thursday, June 26, 2025
|Southwestern College, Winfield Kansas
The ceremony was preceded by receptions for graduates and their families.
Area graduates include:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S)
Seattle, WA
Gannon Dow, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration
Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas. The college continues to be affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.
