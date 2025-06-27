Kinect @ Shoreline now open next to 185th light rail station

Several pool tables are available to residents

Kinect @ Shoreline at 18553 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 held its grand opening on Wednesday. The building is right next to the 185th Light Rail Station in the North City neighborhood, offering luxury apartment homes minutes away from downtown Seattle. Kinect @ Shoreline at 18553 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 held its grand opening on Wednesday. The building is right next to the 185th Light Rail Station in the North City neighborhood, offering luxury apartment homes minutes away from downtown Seattle.





Exercise equipment

The community offers modern amenities including a “we space,” game room, hidden lounge, dog area, and exercise equipment fill the first floor lobby.





Retail businesses will soon open on the ground floor, bringing even more life to the area.





Sit or walk in the inner courtyard

A landscaped courtyard provides restful green space as well as a place to walk. A barbeque is available for outdoor meals. A landscaped courtyard provides restful green space as well as a place to walk. A barbeque is available for outdoor meals.





Picnic outdoors at the barbeque





The kitchens have seating at a generous counter. The living rooms are open and filled with light.





Bathrooms are spacious and include stackable washers / dryers.





Bathroom includes washer / dryer