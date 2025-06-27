Kinect @ Shoreline now open next to 185th light rail station

Friday, June 27, 2025

Several pool tables are available to residents

Kinect @ Shoreline at 18553 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 held its grand opening on Wednesday. The building is right next to the 185th Light Rail Station in the North City neighborhood, offering luxury apartment homes minutes away from downtown Seattle.

Exercise equipment

The community offers modern amenities including a “we space,” game room, hidden lounge, dog area, and exercise equipment fill the first floor lobby.

Retail businesses will soon open on the ground floor, bringing even more life to the area.

Sit or walk in the inner courtyard

A landscaped courtyard provides restful green space as well as a place to walk. A barbeque is available for outdoor meals. 

Picnic outdoors at the barbeque

The kitchens have seating at a generous counter. The living rooms are open and filled with light.


Bathrooms are spacious and include stackable washers / dryers.

Bathroom includes washer / dryer

For information about Kinect Shoreline, see their webpage


Posted by DKH at 5:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  