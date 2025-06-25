Rob Livingston retires from Shoreline Fire after 35 years of service

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Rob Livingston retirement
Today, we honor the retirement of Rob Livingston.

With 35 years of service—and 22 of those as a paramedic—Rob has made a lasting impact on the fire and EMS community. 

Rob’s career began in the 1980s as an EMT. He served as a resident firefighter with the Fife Fire Department before accepting a full-time position with Bonney Lake Fire. 

After three years serving in the South Sound, he joined the Shoreline Fire Department, where he would spend the majority of his distinguished career. 

In 2002, Rob graduated from Harborview’s Paramedic Training Program, Class 29, and from that point forward, he committed himself fully to the practice of paramedicine.

Throughout his career, Rob was known for his sense of humor, steady professionalism, and his ability to form strong partnerships. He touched countless lives through his compassion and skill.

Please join us in thanking Rob for his extraordinary service and in wishing him the very best in this next chapter.

--Shoreline Fire

