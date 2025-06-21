At Shoreline City Hall - Juneteenth celebration both joyful and serious

Saturday, June 21, 2025

People line-dancing. 3rd from left is event emcee Dedriq Trinide

Story and photos by Pamela Mieth

Celebrating community and collective action was the theme of the 3rd Annual Shoreline Juneteenth Celebration Thursday at City Hall.

Dr David Bowman
The event, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, was a joyful mix of music, activities, food, art, and speeches throughout the later afternoon and early evening.

Among several speakers were Dr. David Bowman, pastor and radio personality who closed noting we must do more than post on social media, but connect and take action to continue the path toward justice, and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.

King County Sheriff
Patti Cole-Tindall
Cole-Tindall, the first black woman to serve as sheriff in Washington State, spoke about the broad scope of those communities served by her department, as well as of her father who had been born in segregated Alabama in 1935, but persevered and showed by example. 

Times may change slowly, but they change, and Cole-Tindall said she "walks a path he could only have dreamt of."

DJ and performer

Entertainment for the event included a musical showcase performed by the Shoreline Community College Black Student Union, as well as a talented DJ who kept the tunes flowing, with live performers adding extra excitement and getting folks up on the outdoor "dance floor" that is the City Hall plaza while children played and made chalk drawings as a fleeting reminder of the community celebration.

Beautiful artwork by Merle the Art Lady and delicious food from the HP's Smokehouse BBQ food truck were part of the Black Business Marketplace and free dinner.


Posted by DKH at 4:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  