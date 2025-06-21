At Shoreline City Hall - Juneteenth celebration both joyful and serious
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Celebrating community and collective action was the theme of the 3rd Annual Shoreline Juneteenth Celebration Thursday at City Hall.
Among several speakers were Dr. David Bowman, pastor and radio personality who closed noting we must do more than post on social media, but connect and take action to continue the path toward justice, and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.
Times may change slowly, but they change, and Cole-Tindall said she "walks a path he could only have dreamt of."
Entertainment for the event included a musical showcase performed by the Shoreline Community College Black Student Union, as well as a talented DJ who kept the tunes flowing, with live performers adding extra excitement and getting folks up on the outdoor "dance floor" that is the City Hall plaza while children played and made chalk drawings as a fleeting reminder of the community celebration.
Beautiful artwork by Merle the Art Lady and delicious food from the HP's Smokehouse BBQ food truck were part of the Black Business Marketplace and free dinner.
