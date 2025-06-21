At Shoreline City Hall - Juneteenth celebration both joyful and serious

Dr David Bowman





King County Sheriff

Patti Cole-Tindall Cole-Tindall, the first black woman to serve as sheriff in Washington State, spoke about the broad scope of those communities served by her department, as well as of her father who had been born in segregated Alabama in 1935, but persevered and showed by example. Cole-Tindall, the first black woman to serve as sheriff in Washington State, spoke about the broad scope of those communities served by her department, as well as of her father who had been born in segregated Alabama in 1935, but persevered and showed by example.





Times may change slowly, but they change, and Cole-Tindall said she "walks a path he could only have dreamt of."





DJ and performer

Entertainment for the event included a musical showcase performed by the Shoreline Community College Black Student Union, as well as a talented DJ who kept the tunes flowing, with live performers adding extra excitement and getting folks up on the outdoor "dance floor" that is the City Hall plaza while children played and made chalk drawings as a fleeting reminder of the community celebration.



Beautiful artwork by Merle the Art Lady and delicious food from the HP's Smokehouse BBQ food truck were part of the Black Business Marketplace and free dinner.





Entertainment for the event included a musical showcase performed by the Shoreline Community College Black Student Union, as well as a talented DJ who kept the tunes flowing, with live performers adding extra excitement and getting folks up on the outdoor "dance floor" that is the City Hall plaza while children played and made chalk drawings as a fleeting reminder of the community celebration.Beautiful artwork by Merle the Art Lady and delicious food from the HP's Smokehouse BBQ food truck were part of the Black Business Marketplace and free dinner.

The event, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, was a joyful mix of music, activities, food, art, and speeches throughout the later afternoon and early evening.Among several speakers were Dr. David Bowman, pastor and radio personality who closed noting we must do more than post on social media, but connect and take action to continue the path toward justice, and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.