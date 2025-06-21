Local students named to Marquette University’s spring 2025 Dean’s List

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Marquette University, College of Arts & Sciences
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (June 2025) — The following north Seattle students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2024 semester and have no disqualifying grades. Undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, PURSUING DEGREE
Seattle, WA

Caroline Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Nicholas Markham, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,600 undergraduate and 3,600 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.



Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  