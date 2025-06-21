Local students named to Marquette University’s spring 2025 Dean’s List
Saturday, June 21, 2025
|Marquette University, College of Arts & Sciences
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2024 semester and have no disqualifying grades. Undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, PURSUING DEGREE
Seattle, WA
Caroline Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Nicholas Markham, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,600 undergraduate and 3,600 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.
0 comments:
Post a Comment