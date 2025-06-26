Shoreline Community CPR Awareness Event recap

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Photo courtesy WestCoast CPR
The Community CPR Awareness Event hosted by WestCoast CPR Training last Saturday June 21, 2025 was a great success!

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to learn compression-only CPR, how to use an AED, and how to help someone who is choking.

It was inspiring to see individuals and families from the community come together, ask questions, and practice lifesaving skills in a supportive environment. 

From kids to grandparents—everyone got involved!

A huge thank you to our amazing instructors and volunteers who made the event welcoming and educational for all.

Photo courtesy WestCoast CPR
Missed the event?

WestCoast CPR offers CPR & First Aid certification classes in English and Spanish at our Shoreline Training Center, plus on-site training for businesses across Western Washington and virtual classes nationwide. Visit WestCoastCPR.com to learn more.

Let’s keep building a stronger, safer, and more prepared community—together!


Posted by DKH at 3:45 AM
