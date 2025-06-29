New Shakespeare company opens with Much Ado About Nothing on July 17, 2025
Sunday, June 29, 2025
Ballinger Shakespeare Company will present its inaugural production, Much Ado About Nothing, in Mathay-Ballinger Park in Edmonds this July 17-20, 2025.
Performances are at 7:00pm Thursday through Saturday and 2:00pm on Sunday. Mathay-Ballinger Park is at 24100 78th Pl W, Edmonds WA 98026.
It's a "merry war of words" between the vehemently unmarried Benedick and Beatrice. Meanwhile, young Claudio and Hero's relationship is endangered by the conniving Don John. Will true love win? Can Beatrice and Benedick's friends trick them into falling in love?Can anyone understand what Dogberry is saying? These questions and more will be answered in one of Shakespeare's funniest comedies.
Much Ado About Nothing
Director: Joe Wack
Cast:
- Sovereign Bill–Beatrice
- Hayley James–Benedick
- Emrys Jean Brown–Hero
- Jacob Guzman–Claudio
- José Amador–Don Pedro
- Anthony Winkler– Leonato/Sexton
- Hattie Mae Rich–Don John/Verges
- Cory Nealy–Dogberry
- Cu Cukale–Margaret/Borachio
- Aidyn Stevens–Ursula/Conrade
- Jeremiah Ripley–Friar Francis/George Seacol
- Spencer Joplin-Wack–Messenger
- Duncan Joplin-Wack–Boy
Ballinger Shakespeare Company presents its shows free of charge, as we want to make theater accessible to all. Donations are always appreciated.
Bring a blanket or low chair for seating.
If you have any questions, please email us at ballingershakes@gmail.com.
