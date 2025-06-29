New Shakespeare company opens with Much Ado About Nothing on July 17, 2025

Ballinger Shakespeare Company will present its inaugural production, Much Ado About Nothing, in Mathay-Ballinger Park in Edmonds this July 17-20, 2025.





It's a "merry war of words" between the vehemently unmarried Benedick and Beatrice. Meanwhile, young Claudio and Hero's relationship is endangered by the conniving Don John. Will true love win? Can Beatrice and Benedick's friends trick them into falling in love?

Can anyone understand what Dogberry is saying? These questions and more will be answered in one of Shakespeare's funniest comedies.



Much Ado About Nothing

Director: Joe Wack







Sovereign Bill–Beatrice

Hayley James–Benedick

Emrys Jean Brown–Hero

Jacob Guzman–Claudio

José Amador–Don Pedro

Anthony Winkler– Leonato/Sexton

Hattie Mae Rich–Don John/Verges

Cory Nealy–Dogberry

Cu Cukale–Margaret/Borachio

Aidyn Stevens–Ursula/Conrade

Jeremiah Ripley–Friar Francis/George Seacol

Spencer Joplin-Wack–Messenger

Duncan Joplin-Wack–Boy

Tickets for this play are FREE. Cast:





Ballinger Shakespeare Company presents its shows free of charge, as we want to make theater accessible to all. Donations are always appreciated.



