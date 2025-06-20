Northwest Neighbors Network celebrates members and volunteers

Staff person Danielle Widjaya serves NNN Members.

The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) held its annual Member and Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Crista Senior Living in Shoreline. The celebratory event brought together 100 members and volunteers to enjoy a full-course meal and a day of community recognition and gratitude.

“What makes NNN unique is that many of our volunteers are seniors themselves,” said Rahbarrad. “They find meaning, purpose, and friendship through service, and that mutual connection is what keeps our network strong.”

Transportation to medical appointments, shopping, or community events

Help around the home: light cleaning, mail retrieval, trash/recycling

Simple home maintenance: small repairs, gardening, seasonal preparation

Social visits, pet assistance, and phone check-ins

Technology help: smartphones, computers, TV remotes



To learn more or to get involved, please visit NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org or contact 253-237-2848 or info@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org

Guests were treated to a delicious lunch featuring salmon, chicken, two types of risotto, asparagus, salad, and blueberry cheesecake.A highlight of the afternoon was the reading by Mahyar Rahbarrad, NNN Board President and Edmonds resident, of an official proclamation by Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, declaring June 7 as Northwest Neighbors Network Day.NNN’s mission is to foster ongoing neighborly connections, empower seniors and adults with disabilities, and help them thrive in the homes and communities they love. The organization envisions an intergenerational, inclusive community where older adults feel supported, connected, and valued.In addition to volunteer-provided services, NNN offers its members a wide range of social events and educational opportunities to support healthy, independent living.NNN is currently seeking volunteers aged 18 and older to assist seniors and adults with disabilities in a variety of ways, including: