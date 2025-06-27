Navigating the WSDOT culvert replacement construction on SR 104/Ballinger Way
Friday, June 27, 2025
|Detour route for when SR 104 / Ballinger is closed for construction
Beginning Monday, June 30, 2025 contractor crews will replace an existing culvert that prevents fish from passing with a 24-foot-wide concrete structure near the SR 104 intersection with 35th Ave NE.
We don't expect traffic control to begin until Monday, July 7, with overnight single-lane closures planned on 35th Ave NE near the intersection with SR 104.
Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone from 9pm to 5am.
The most impactful construction will not happen until around Labor Day (but not during the holiday weekend) with a 35-day full closure of SR 104 near 35th Ave NE. A signed detour will guide vehicles, pedestrians and transit around the work zone. We'll share specific dates for this closure when we have them.
The new culvert structure will open 7.5 miles of potential upstream habitat to Chinook, coho, steelhead, sockeye, sea-run cutthroat and resident trout. Crews also will improve habitat within Lyon Creek, which flows from Snohomish County into Lake Washington through Lake Forest Park.
