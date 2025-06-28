Who lives in your yard? Experiencing garden hospitality with Birds Connect Seattle’s Penny Bolton







Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is excited to partner with Birds Connect Seattle to offer a unique, eye-opening class: “Who Lives in Your Yard?”





This workshop invites you to step outside and explore the hidden world just beyond your doorstep. Led by a Master Gardener, Master Birder, and animal behaviorist Penny Bolton, this engaging session will uncover the secret lives of your wild neighbors — from songbirds to squirrels, from beetles to bees.









Participants will:

Learn to recognize bird songs and signs of local wildlife

Discover how to design wildlife-friendly outdoor spaces

Get practical tips for coexisting with native creatures safely and responsibly

Explore the benefits of biodiversity in your home landscape Whether you're a gardener, bird enthusiast, or simply curious about the life around you, this class offers a deeper connection to your environment and community.



Registration is now open



Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for more information.





Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not for profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants that serves as a gathering place for the community to learn, be inspired, and feel connected to the natural world.







