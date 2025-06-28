Who lives in your yard? Experiencing garden hospitality with Birds Connect Seattle

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Who lives in your yard? Experiencing garden hospitality with Birds Connect Seattle's Penny Bolton

Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 5:00 – 8:00pm
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is excited to partner with Birds Connect Seattle to offer a unique, eye-opening class: “Who Lives in Your Yard?” 

This workshop invites you to step outside and explore the hidden world just beyond your doorstep. Led by a Master Gardener, Master Birder, and animal behaviorist Penny Bolton, this engaging session will uncover the secret lives of your wild neighbors — from songbirds to squirrels, from beetles to bees. 

You’ll learn how your garden, yard, or balcony could be home to up to 50 species of birds, along with countless bugs and mammals.

Participants will:
  • Learn to recognize bird songs and signs of local wildlife
  • Discover how to design wildlife-friendly outdoor spaces
  • Get practical tips for coexisting with native creatures safely and responsibly
  • Explore the benefits of biodiversity in your home landscape
Whether you're a gardener, bird enthusiast, or simply curious about the life around you, this class offers a deeper connection to your environment and community.

Registration is now open

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is open to all. If the cost of a workshop is a barrier, we’re happy to discuss pricing for those in need of assistance. 

Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for more information. 

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not for profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants that serves as a gathering place for the community to learn, be inspired, and feel connected to the natural world. 


