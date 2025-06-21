Summer Soccer Camps for Kids with Shoreline College
June 21, 2025
Shoreline Men’s Soccer Youth Camp (Ages 7–12)
Hosted by the Shoreline College Men’s Soccer Program, this five-day camp is ideal for young players who want to improve their skills while enjoying structured team play. Campers will be grouped by age and experience level, and will receive hands-on coaching from Shoreline’s men’s coaching staff and players.
Camp Details (two different times available):
- Dates: July 7–11, 2025
- Time option 1: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Fee: $200
- Time option 2: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM | Fee: $130
- Location: Twin Ponds Park, Shoreline.
- Core soccer techniques: dribbling, passing, shooting, and ball control
- Defensive and attacking strategies
- Game principles and on-field positioning
- Teamwork, discipline, and decision-making
- Daily warm-ups, small-group drills, tactical games, and scrimmages
These special four-day camps are led by Gordon Hill, a former Manchester United and England national team player. With a UEFA A License and decades of coaching experience, Hill brings top-tier instruction to young athletes right here in Shoreline. Camps are coordinated by Shoreline College Women’s Soccer Head Coach Rory O’Connor.
Camp Details (Two Sessions Available):
- Session 1: July 15 - 18, 2025 | Location: Twin Ponds Park, Shoreline.
- Session 2: July 29 - August 1, 2025 | Location: Hillwood Park, Shoreline
- Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Fee: $200
Camp Highlights:
- World-class coaching from Gordon Hill
- Fun and competitive activities for all skill levels
- Focus on technical development, confidence, and game sense
Spots are limited for all sessions. These camps offer an incredible opportunity for young players to learn, grow, and be inspired by experienced coaches and mentors.
More information and registration here or contact the Shoreline Athletics Department at 206-546-4553.
