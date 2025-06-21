Annual BrickCon LEGO convention set for September

Exhibit from 2025 BrickCon

The premier LEGO convention of the Pacific Northwest, BrickCon, is back for its 24th year!





Every year BrickCon welcomes hundreds of convention attendees who create over 1000 amazing LEGO exhibits.





Once again, BrickCon will be September 6-7, 2025 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. This year’s theme is “Full STEAM Ahead,” with STEAM representing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.





Besides the LEGO models, the vendors area will be open for that special minifigure or set you’ve been after, and the kids play area will have thousands of bricks available to build something fun.





Unlike other events, BrickCon is not a travelling show. The annual convention is a locally-produced yearly event. BrickCon is run completely by local volunteers. The builders are adult fans of LEGO from all over the region who bring their work for public display. Proceeds from the show go toward supporting the BrickCon Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting STEAM skills in children.





“Every year we look forward to welcoming families and LEGO fans from everywhere who want to see some really amazing models,” said Steve Walker, executive director of BrickCon. “We have some great stuff in store for the public hours, so get tickets now!”





Tickets are available at www.brickcon.org . There are staggered entry times Saturday, 9am to 4pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Entry blocks before 3pm are $19, the last entry block starts at 3pm and is $16.





For more information about BrickCon 2025, visit www.brickcon.org







