Regular protest on Sundays, special protest on Thursday July 17, 2025



By Pamela Mieth

Shoreline-based Everyday Activists has scheduled additional events at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St for every Sunday in July, 1-2 pm, as well as a special "Good Trouble" rally and sign-waving march on Thursday, July 17 at Shoreline's Park at Town Center, 4:30-6pm.

President Trump's budget bill working its way through the U.S. Senate this weekend was a topic of discussion among the just over 50 people attending the regular sign-waving at the Shoreline- Edmonds line Sunday.The bill would add trillions to the federal deficit and hundreds of billions to the national debt, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.It gives tax breaks predominantly benefiting the wealthy, while stripping away health care and other social safety net programs for the neediest, and is opposed by an overwhelming majority of Americans, according to all recent polling including Fox News.Concern for democracy, the effect of recent Supreme Court decisions, the environment, and public health were just a few of the other topics addressed by the placards carried by the crowd and greeted mostly with support from the passing cars.The "Good Trouble" rally is part of the Nationwide Day of Action, which falls on the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, who famously said, "Speak up, speak out, get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America."