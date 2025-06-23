Author event at Third Place Books June 23, 2025: How to Identify Animals, Plants, and Fungi Wherever You Go

Monday, June 23, 2025

Rebecca Lexa
The Everyday Naturalist: How to Identify Animals, Plants, and Fungi Wherever You Go

Monday 6/23 at 7pm
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park


An easy-to-follow guide encouraging readers to learn more about the plants and animals they see every day, encouraging observation and care for the natural world.

Rebecca Lexa is a certified Oregon Master Naturalist. She specializes in helping everyday people learn skills and tools for identifying the animals, plants, and fungi around them and gaining a deeper relationship with nature.

RSVP here


Post a Comment

