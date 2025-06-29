Something's Up at the Ching

Volunteers working on the steep slope of fill dirt where the house had stood

By Londa Jacques, Diggin' Shoreline





Where the house once stood there is now a slope of fill dirt. The driveway and patio area are damaged from the weight of heavy equipment. Blackberries again run amok. Although the condition was not unexpected, it was startling just the same.



We needed something to lighten the spirits of volunteers who were sure to be discouraged when they returned on May 31... something more positive than filling in ruts, raking rocks and digging up blackberry roots.



What do you do with a new hillside of rocky clay soil? You plant, of course!





From left: Kathleen, Pam, and Derek digging holes. Steadfast volunteer, neighbor Julian.

Super volunteer & Diggin' board member, Shirlee

Someone had the idea to plant the many dozens of winter squash and pumpkin starts remaining from the Diggin' plant sale. Planting would be a happier, more hopeful way to kick off the first work party of the year.





So, at our first work party on May 31, 2025 10 of us did just that. Admittedly, there were a few initial comments like "nothing's gonna grow in that soil". It was a gamble, but gardeners gamble every season, don't they?





Some of the patch

Pumpkin and winter squash growers know that the plants anchor their vines into the soil and their large leaves block sunlight, so we knew that we would get some erosion control, weed suppression, and some soil improvement if even just a few survived. An added hidden benefit for Shoreline gardeners... rabbits don't like their prickly stems and leaves.



A pile of compost, a few bags of dry organic fertilizer, diligent watering, some very warm days, and three weeks later, we are thrilled to say that all of the



After three weeks in the ground, the squash plants are thriving Planted are a random mix of Cinderella, Connecticut Field, New England Sugar Pie, Casper, Atlantic Dill, Spookie Deep Sugar, and Jack-Be-Little pumpkins.





Also in the mix are Waltham Butternut, Hubbard, Spaghetti, Acorn, and Sweet Dumpling winter squash.



If our experiment is successful, we hope to have an incredible harvest celebration come October. Stay tuned!



Join our Volunteer team. Make new friends!



Work parties have now resumed every Saturday morning from 10am to Noon, and will continue throughout the summer and fall.





To volunteer, sign up here . Most tools are provided. Bring a long-handle shovel or steel garden rake, if you have one. Wear sturdy shoes for uneven ground, dress in layers and long pants, and bring hats, gloves, sunscreen, and water bottles. There is also a port-a-potty onsite.











