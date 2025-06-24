Community Meeting for Camp United We Stand at St. Dunstan's, Shoreline June 26, 2025

Moving day for Camp United We Stand

Thursday, June 26, 2026 at 7pmSt. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, Shoreline, WA -- This Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 7 pm, the community is invited to attend an informational meeting regarding Camp United We Stand returning to the church property.Camp United We Stand is a legally authorized encampment and nonprofit organization with a governing board and a code of conduct for residents.The church has had the honor of hosting them in the past and looks forward to inviting them back later this summer.The community meeting this Thursday is open to all who would like to learn more about when the camp would move, permitting and logistics, how the community can help, and any additional information.