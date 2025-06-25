Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park - Public Works Superintendent, Urban Forest Planner, Senior Project Manager

Urban Forest Planner Senior Project Manager Public Works Superintendent



Urban Forest Planner (0.75 FTE / 30 hours per week)

Part-Time - $43.39 - $57.85 Hourly

Category: Planning and Development

Department: Community Development





Under the direction of the Community Development Director, this position oversees and implements the City's tree regulations and programs that apply to development projects and private properties; reviews tree permit applications, conducts site inspections, issues tree removal permits, reviews and approves tree protection measures and tree replacement plans, conducts tree code enforcement inspections, manages public outreach and education, manage long-range urban forestry projects, and provides tree information and advice to the public. This position provides administrative support to the Tree Board.





Senior Project Manager - Public Works

Category: Administration / Engineering / Public Works

Department: Public Works



Under the direction of the Public Works Director, the Senior Project Manager is responsible for the successful completion of various complex Public Works projects and performing other administrative duties related to project management and contract administration. Responsibilities include managing resources, timelines, and budgets; administering senior projects from inception to completion including design, review, scheduling, public input and meetings, bidding, and contract management; assists team to address project challenges that may arise and provide mentorship as needed. Senior level coordination, oversight, and execution of the delivery of assigned projects





Public Works Superintendent

Full-Time - $39.64 - $57.09 Hourly

Category: Public Works

Department: Public Works



Under the direction of the Director of Public Works, the Public Works Superintendent is responsible to plan, schedule, assign, and review the work of assigned staff; supervises the day to day coordinating and scheduling of street, storm drainage, building facilities, parks maintenance, and sewer maintenance activities; performs related maintenance tasks to contribute to cost effective Public Works services; assists with developing short-term and long-range plans and budgets with the Director of Public Works; provides a high level of customer service by effectively working with the public, vendors, contractors, other local agencies and jurisdictions, and City staff.











