Letter to the Editor: Protecting Ridgecrest - How Unregulated Short-Term Rentals Are Changing Our Neighborhood

To the Editor:

I’m a long-term resident of Shoreline and have proudly owned a home in the Ridgecrest neighborhood for two years this week. As a local business owner and someone invested in our community’s health, I’m deeply concerned about recent changes quietly reshaping Ridgecrest.





Over the past three months, several nearby homes have been sold and swiftly converted into short-term rentals (STRs)--often without transparency or community input. These conversions threaten the stability, affordability, and connectedness that make Ridgecrest special.





I enthusiastically support housing growth, including duplexes, middle housing, accessory dwelling units, and long-term rentals that welcome new neighbors and maintain our community fabric. However, speculative use of housing stock for STRs removes homes from the long-term rental market, destabilizes affordability, and transforms neighborhoods into transient spaces.





Other municipalities similar to Shoreline have taken steps to balance housing needs and neighborhood integrity through regulations requiring owner residency, caps on rental days, and licensing. Shoreline can and should do the same.





I urge our city leaders to act quickly to introduce sensible STR regulations that preserve the character of Ridgecrest and support housing for residents, not just visitors.





Our neighborhood, and the city we call home, deserve policies that put people first.





Sally Anne Sadler

Shoreline



