"Antarctic Journey and Beyond” at Shoreline UU Church on Saturday
Thursday, June 19, 2025
|Jo Moore in the Antarctic
On Saturday June 21, 2025 at 7pm, in the sanctuary at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, longtime congregation member Jo Moore will present “Antarctic Journey and Beyond,” featuring some spectacular slides from her recent travels to Antarctica and the fjords of southern Chile.
Moore has traveled widely, including multiple trips to Nepal and Japan. She says she learned many things about the seventh continent, and a few things about herself. Moore is an observant traveler and an engaging speaker, and it promises to be a lively evening.
Tickets include drinks and snacks, and are $25 at Eventbrite until Thursday, and at the door on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit Shoreline UU Church, which is at 14727 1st Avenue NE.
